Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) has dropped by -12.02 compared to previous close of 41.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPCR is $46.50, which is $9.9 above the current price. The public float for GPCR is 12.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPCR on July 06, 2023 was 118.76K shares.

GPCR’s Market Performance

The stock of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has seen a -2.48% decrease in the past week, with a 14.63% rise in the past month, and a 39.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.05% for GPCR’s stock, with a 38.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +15.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR fell by -2.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.43. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.