Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.09.

The public float for PHYS is 402.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHYS on July 06, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 14.88, however, the company has experienced a 0.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHYS’s Market Performance

PHYS’s stock has risen by 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly drop of -6.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.45% for PHYS’s stock, with a 3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.