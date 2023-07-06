Should You Invest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHW is $259.28, which is -$1.45 below the current market price. The public float for SHW is 237.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SHW on July 06, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SHW) stock’s latest price update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 264.13. However, the company has seen a 0.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis Bought Up Shares

SHW’s Market Performance

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has seen a 0.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.45% gain in the past month and a 14.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for SHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for SHW’s stock, with a 12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $275 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $250.17. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 76.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.