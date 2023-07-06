Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock Observes -6.14% 200-Day Moving Average

Home  »  Companies   »  Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock Observes -6.14% 2...

The stock of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has gone up by 2.24% for the week, with a 13.27% rise in the past month and a 13.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.77% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.73% for SMTC’s stock, with a -6.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is $38.80, which is $13.19 above the current market price. The public float for SMTC is 63.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on July 06, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) has decreased by -2.10 when compared to last closing price of 26.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

SMTC Trading at 18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.74. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw -10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.02 for the present operating margin
  • +63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +8.11. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

