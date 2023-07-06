Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has dropped by -0.48 compared to previous close of 96.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for RY is 1.37B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on July 06, 2023 was 776.22K shares.

RY’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month, and a -1.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for RY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.09. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.