Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has gone up by 7.31% for the week, with a 10.66% rise in the past month and a -2.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.47% for RHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.54% for RHI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RHI is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RHI is $70.42, which is -$4.75 below the current price. The public float for RHI is 105.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on July 06, 2023 was 986.87K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.37 in relation to its previous close of 75.54. However, the company has experienced a 7.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $76 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.97. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $80.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 217,049 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,011,812 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $80.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 10,828 shares at $278,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.