Home  »  Trending   »  Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Shares Rise Desp...

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) has increased by 5.93 when compared to last closing price of 6.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RPHM is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RPHM is $25.00, which is $19.54 above than the current price. The public float for RPHM is 23.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on July 06, 2023 was 155.60K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

RPHM’s stock has seen a 2.88% increase for the week, with a -16.99% drop in the past month and a 20.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.15% for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.62% for RPHM’s stock, with a 44.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RPHM Trading at -18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 191.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,330,337 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $709,740 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 2,188,713 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​