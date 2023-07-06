Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) has increased by 5.93 when compared to last closing price of 6.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RPHM is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPHM is $25.00, which is $19.54 above than the current price. The public float for RPHM is 23.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on July 06, 2023 was 155.60K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

RPHM’s stock has seen a 2.88% increase for the week, with a -16.99% drop in the past month and a 20.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.15% for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.62% for RPHM’s stock, with a 44.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RPHM Trading at -18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 191.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,330,337 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $709,740 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 2,188,713 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.