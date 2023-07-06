Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is $10.00, The public float for RCON is 25.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCON on July 06, 2023 was 212.00K shares.

The stock of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) has increased by 7.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCON’s Market Performance

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has seen a 8.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.36% decline in the past month and a -1.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for RCON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for RCON’s stock, with a -56.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3883. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd. saw -70.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.25 for the present operating margin

+23.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recon Technology Ltd. stands at +114.10. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.58. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.91. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.