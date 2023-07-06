Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has jumped by 12.85 compared to previous close of 1.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QSI is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QSI is $4.00, which is $1.98 above than the current price. The public float for QSI is 96.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume of QSI on July 06, 2023 was 627.51K shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has seen a 26.25% increase in the past week, with a 19.53% rise in the past month, and a 16.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for QSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.62% for QSI’s stock, with a -3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at 28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +21.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.65. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw 10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -317.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.