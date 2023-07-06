Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Stock Showcases -0.85% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has gone up by 0.87% for the week, with a -2.99% drop in the past month and a -0.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.18% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for QGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is 0.37.

The public float for QGEN is 226.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QGEN on July 06, 2023 was 967.30K shares.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 45.16, however, the company has experienced a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QGEN Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.43. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.