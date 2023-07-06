Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by analysts is $52.46, which is -$6.52 below the current market price. The public float for PEGA is 39.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PEGA was 287.63K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PEGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) has surged by 14.13 when compared to previous closing price of 48.98, but the company has seen a 14.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

PEGA’s Market Performance

PEGA’s stock has risen by 14.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.49% and a quarterly rise of 16.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Pegasystems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.70% for PEGA stock, with a simple moving average of 37.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEGA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PEGA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PEGA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $65 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

PEGA Trading at 20.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA rose by +14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.10. In addition, Pegasystems Inc. saw 63.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from Trefler Leon, who sale 3,244 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Trefler Leon now owns 28,130 shares of Pegasystems Inc., valued at $162,200 using the latest closing price.

KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, the VP of Finance & CAO of Pegasystems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A is holding 107 shares at $49,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.65 for the present operating margin

+71.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pegasystems Inc. stands at -26.22. The total capital return value is set at -9.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.41. Equity return is now at value -302.40, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), the company’s capital structure generated 525.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.02. Total debt to assets is 50.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.