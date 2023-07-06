Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a 4.74% increase in the past week, with a -1.12% drop in the past month, and a 0.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for PEB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for PEB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEB is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is $16.14, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 122.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.34% of that float. On July 06, 2023, PEB’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

PEB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 14.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PEB Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.66 back on Jun 23. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 1,173,102 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $101,256 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 3,632 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,165,102 shares at $46,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.