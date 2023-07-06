Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.26 in relation to its previous close of 111.47. However, the company has experienced a 1.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is 27.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $118.50, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On July 06, 2023, PAYX’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stock saw an increase of 1.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.39% and a quarterly increase of 1.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Paychex Inc. (PAYX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.69. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from VELLI JOSEPH M, who sale 4,336 shares at the price of $109.12 back on May 23. After this action, VELLI JOSEPH M now owns 69,090 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $473,144 using the latest closing price.

Saunders-McClendon Karen E., the VP, Chief Human Resources Offi of Paychex Inc., sale 215 shares at $107.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Saunders-McClendon Karen E. is holding 3,929 shares at $23,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.