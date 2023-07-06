Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) is above average at 58.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OST is 6.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OST on July 06, 2023 was 105.99K shares.

OST) stock’s latest price update

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.85, however, the company has experienced a 26.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OST’s Market Performance

OST’s stock has risen by 26.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.65% and a quarterly rise of 8.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.58% for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for OST’s stock, with a -4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OST Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.13%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +26.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9775. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.