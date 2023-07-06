Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ORC is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORC is $17.50, The public float for ORC is 33.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ORC on July 06, 2023 was 875.83K shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stock saw a decrease of -7.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.56% for ORC’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.