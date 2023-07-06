Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has seen a -2.83% decrease in the past week, with a 2.95% gain in the past month, and a -1.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for OMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is 14.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMC is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is $100.72, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 197.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On July 06, 2023, OMC’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

OMC) stock’s latest price update

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 95.56. However, the company has seen a -2.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.77. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Nelson Jonathan B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $94.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, Nelson Jonathan B. now owns 121,347 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $2,367,750 using the latest closing price.

Tarlowe Rochelle M., the Senior VP and Treasurer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $94.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Tarlowe Rochelle M. is holding 13,496 shares at $169,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.