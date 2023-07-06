Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 27.53x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OHI is $31.09, which is $0.17 above than the current price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.94% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on July 06, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 30.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI’s stock has risen by 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.96% and a quarterly rise of 15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for OHI’s stock, with a 6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

OHI Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.70. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.