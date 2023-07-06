Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTNX is $35.14, which is $6.82 above the current price. The public float for NTNX is 225.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on July 06, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) has dropped by -1.06 compared to previous close of 28.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

NTNX’s Market Performance

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has seen a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.58% decline in the past month and a 10.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.50% for NTNX’s stock, with a 4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTNX Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.56. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. The total capital return value is set at -107.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.67. Equity return is now at value 49.80, with -16.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.