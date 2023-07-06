NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.01 in relation to its previous close of 6.91. However, the company has experienced a -2.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMR is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is $13.83, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for SMR is 36.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.50% of that float. On July 06, 2023, SMR’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

SMR’s Market Performance

SMR stock saw a decrease of -2.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.60% for SMR stock, with a simple moving average of -34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

SMR Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Colbert Chris, who sale 29,928 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 26. After this action, Colbert Chris now owns 15,048 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $209,538 using the latest closing price.

Colbert Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 29,929 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Colbert Chris is holding 15,048 shares at $221,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1948.45 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -219.54. The total capital return value is set at -97.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.69. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.