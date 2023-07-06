Noodles & Company (NDLS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) has decreased by -7.35 when compared to last closing price of 3.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NDLS is 35.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDLS on July 06, 2023 was 426.16K shares.

NDLS’s Market Performance

NDLS’s stock has seen a -15.09% decrease for the week, with a -8.96% drop in the past month and a -37.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for Noodles & Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.36% for NDLS’s stock, with a -37.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

NDLS Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS fell by -15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -42.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from Kline Corey, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Kline Corey now owns 52,141 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $9,889 using the latest closing price.

WEST THOMAS B, the Chief Operating Officer of Noodles & Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $3.89 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that WEST THOMAS B is holding 155,323 shares at $7,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Noodles & Company (NDLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.