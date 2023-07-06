Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKTX is -0.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is $19.63, which is $17.69 above the current market price. The public float for NKTX is 45.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.93% of that float. On July 06, 2023, NKTX’s average trading volume was 398.17K shares.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.53 in relation to previous closing price of 2.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NKTX’s Market Performance

NKTX’s stock has fallen by -22.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -60.45% and a quarterly drop of -42.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.29% for Nkarta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.78% for NKTX’s stock, with a -71.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKTX Trading at -56.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -59.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTX fell by -21.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Nkarta Inc. saw -67.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTX starting from HASTINGS PAUL J, who sale 1,704 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Jun 20. After this action, HASTINGS PAUL J now owns 313,402 shares of Nkarta Inc., valued at $8,264 using the latest closing price.

Hager Alicia J., the Chief Legal Officer of Nkarta Inc., sale 701 shares at $4.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hager Alicia J. is holding 56,496 shares at $3,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTX

The total capital return value is set at -33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.98. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nkarta Inc. (NKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.22. Total debt to assets is 17.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.