Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) by analysts is $3.16, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for KIND is 149.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of KIND was 1.66M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KIND) stock’s latest price update

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)’s stock price has dropped by -2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 3.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that NextDoor Stock Rallies as Results Top Estimates. AI Is Part of the Story.

KIND’s Market Performance

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has experienced a 8.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.89% rise in the past month, and a 53.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for KIND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for KIND’s stock, with a 36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at 26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 57.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 12. After this action, Orta John now owns 561,423 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $7,250 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Orta John is holding 563,923 shares at $5,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.78 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -64.82. The total capital return value is set at -19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.75. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.