NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEXT is $8.30, which is $0.19 above the current price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEXT on July 06, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has dropped by -1.52 compared to previous close of 8.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT’s stock has risen by 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.62% and a quarterly rise of 69.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.10% for NextDecade Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.83% for NEXT’s stock, with a 36.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at 25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +44.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 64.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.