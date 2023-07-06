Navigating the Volatility of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) Stock

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a -0.89% decrease in the past week, with a 5.47% gain in the past month, and a 22.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for TTWO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by analysts is $151.70, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.73M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 147.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Hints on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Have Wall Street Raising Take-Two Price Targets

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $145 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

TTWO Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.19. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 39.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Emerson Daniel P, who sale 6,251 shares at the price of $137.88 back on Jun 05. After this action, Emerson Daniel P now owns 132,296 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $861,862 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 9,537 shares at $137.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 666,147 shares at $1,312,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.