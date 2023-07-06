MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) by analysts is $27.50, which is $19.45 above the current market price. The public float for ML is 6.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ML was 82.82K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.35 compared to its previous closing price of 12.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ML’s Market Performance

ML’s stock has fallen by -8.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.38% and a quarterly drop of -30.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.40% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for ML’s stock, with a -43.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the previous year 2022.

ML Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML fell by -8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who purchase 7,055 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 3,328,838 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO, President and Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 18,690,171 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc. (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.