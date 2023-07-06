Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s (MEC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, MEC stock has gone down by -13.16%, with a monthly decline of -7.53% and a quarterly plunge of -19.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.48% for MEC’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) Right Now?

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) by analysts is $18.50, which is $6.95 above the current market price. The public float for MEC is 19.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of MEC was 151.59K shares.

MEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) has decreased by -9.77 when compared to last closing price of 12.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/21 that A Small Stock for a Big Rebound in U.S. Manufacturing

Analysts’ Opinion of MEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $14 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

MEC Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEC fell by -13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. saw -8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEC starting from Reddy Jagadeesh A, who purchase 13,617 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Nov 04. After this action, Reddy Jagadeesh A now owns 121,425 shares of Mayville Engineering Company Inc., valued at $130,087 using the latest closing price.

Reddy Jagadeesh A, the President & CEO of Mayville Engineering Company Inc., purchase 13,454 shares at $8.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Reddy Jagadeesh A is holding 109,608 shares at $116,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.58. Total debt to assets is 23.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.