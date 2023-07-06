Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has seen a -2.91% decrease in the past week, with a -9.51% drop in the past month, and a 17.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for LMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.12% for LMND stock, with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMND is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LMND is $17.39, which is -$0.42 below the current price. The public float for LMND is 48.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMND on July 06, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has plunged by -4.72 when compared to previous closing price of 17.17, but the company has seen a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from BIXBY TIMOTHY E, who sale 1,474 shares at the price of $18.26 back on Jun 05. After this action, BIXBY TIMOTHY E now owns 268,581 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $26,915 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 538 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 47,784 shares at $9,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -29.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.14. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc. (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.