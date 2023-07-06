Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 137.48. However, the company has seen a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KMB is $140.29, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 336.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for KMB on July 06, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stock saw an increase of -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.14% and a quarterly increase of 1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.45. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Cunningham Doug, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $145.48 back on May 02. After this action, Cunningham Doug now owns 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $218,798 using the latest closing price.

Drexler Andrew, the Vice President and Controller of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 7,970 shares at $145.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Drexler Andrew is holding 4,889 shares at $1,156,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 344.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.