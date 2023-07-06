KB Home (KBH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has plunged by -2.19 when compared to previous closing price of 51.68, but the company has seen a -3.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 5.51x. The 36-month beta value for KBH is also noteworthy at 1.67.

The public float for KBH is 69.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on July 06, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has seen a -3.25% decrease in the past week, with a 10.66% rise in the past month, and a 24.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for KBH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for KBH’s stock, with a 38.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $49 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.59. In addition, KB Home saw 58.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from MEZGER JEFFREY T, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $45.26 back on May 16. After this action, MEZGER JEFFREY T now owns 1,472,577 shares of KB Home, valued at $6,788,411 using the latest closing price.

PRAW ALBERT Z, the EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of KB Home, sale 29,777 shares at $28.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that PRAW ALBERT Z is holding 143,363 shares at $856,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In summary, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.