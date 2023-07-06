Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for JFBR is 2.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on July 06, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month, and a -4.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for JFBR’s stock, with a -32.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7809. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw -36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.01 for the present operating margin

+3.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at -37.57. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.