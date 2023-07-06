Home  »  Companies   »  Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Plummet Belo...

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 2.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on July 06, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a -2.55% drop in the past month, and a -4.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for JFBR’s stock, with a -32.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7809. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw -36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -77.01 for the present operating margin
  • +3.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at -37.57. Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -23.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

