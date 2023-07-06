Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, IRM stock has gone up by 4.47%, with a monthly gain of 5.43% and a quarterly surge of 9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Iron Mountain Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for IRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is $58.00, which is -$0.52 below the current market price. The public float for IRM is 288.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on July 06, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.68 in comparison to its previous close of 57.27, however, the company has experienced a 4.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

IRM Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.08. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Hytinen Barry, who sale 18,500 shares at the price of $56.23 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hytinen Barry now owns 80,197 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $1,040,255 using the latest closing price.

MARSON DEBORAH, the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 2,000 shares at $56.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that MARSON DEBORAH is holding 62,026 shares at $112,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 98.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.