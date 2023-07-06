InterCure Ltd. (INCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) is 9.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INCR is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is $6.00, The public float for INCR is 29.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On July 06, 2023, INCR’s average trading volume was 40.71K shares.

The stock price of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) has dropped by -7.65 compared to previous close of 1.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INCR’s Market Performance

InterCure Ltd. (INCR) has experienced a -12.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.65% drop in the past month, and a -38.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for INCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.26% for INCR’s stock, with a -53.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for INCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INCR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2022.

INCR Trading at -26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -17.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCR fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9525. In addition, InterCure Ltd. saw -52.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.62 for the present operating margin

+37.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for InterCure Ltd. stands at +11.53. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11.

Based on InterCure Ltd. (INCR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.73. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InterCure Ltd. (INCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.