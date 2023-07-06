Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSM is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is $39.42, which is $18.77 above the current market price. The public float for INSM is 133.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On July 06, 2023, INSM’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 20.75. However, the company has seen a 3.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INSM’s Market Performance

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has seen a 3.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.68% gain in the past month and a 18.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for INSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for INSM’s stock, with a 6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $28 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

INSM Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.07. In addition, Insmed Incorporated saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Adsett Roger, who sale 8,981 shares at the price of $19.32 back on Jun 13. After this action, Adsett Roger now owns 151,352 shares of Insmed Incorporated, valued at $173,513 using the latest closing price.

Flammer Martina M.D., the Chief Medical Officer of Insmed Incorporated, sale 8,868 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Flammer Martina M.D. is holding 106,038 shares at $170,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.87 for the present operating margin

+75.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Incorporated stands at -196.26. The total capital return value is set at -39.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.82.

Based on Insmed Incorporated (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,509.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.79. Total debt to assets is 80.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,498.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.