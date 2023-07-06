Inogen Inc.’s (INGN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, INGN stock has gone down by -10.21%, with a monthly decline of -3.33% and a quarterly plunge of -14.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.24% for Inogen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for INGN’s stock, with a -41.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INGN is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INGN is $18.67, which is $10.04 above the current price. The public float for INGN is 22.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INGN on July 06, 2023 was 380.12K shares.

INGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) has dropped by -7.27 compared to previous close of 11.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INGN Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGN fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Inogen Inc. saw -46.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGN starting from Glezer Stanislav, who sale 1,576 shares at the price of $28.16 back on Sep 01. After this action, Glezer Stanislav now owns 1,499 shares of Inogen Inc., valued at $44,380 using the latest closing price.

Somer Jason, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Inogen Inc., sale 1,145 shares at $28.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Somer Jason is holding 1,161 shares at $32,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+43.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inogen Inc. stands at -22.21. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.58. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Inogen Inc. (INGN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inogen Inc. (INGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.