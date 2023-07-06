Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INVZ is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INVZ is $8.08, which is $5.23 above the current price. The public float for INVZ is 126.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INVZ on July 06, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 2.80, however, the company has experienced a 8.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

INVZ’s Market Performance

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has seen a 8.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.89% gain in the past month and a -8.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for INVZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -27.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70. Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -48.90 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.