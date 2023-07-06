Innovid Corp. (CTV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) has dropped by -8.62 compared to previous close of 1.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Innovid, an Adtech Company, Buys TVSquared for $160 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Innovid Corp. (CTV) by analysts is $2.28, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for CTV is 111.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CTV was 830.30K shares.

CTV’s Market Performance

CTV’s stock has seen a -0.93% decrease for the week, with a -12.40% drop in the past month and a -21.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.27% for Innovid Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for CTV’s stock, with a -43.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0914. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -38.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Helmreich David, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.24 back on May 25. After this action, Helmreich David now owns 698,857 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $123,810 using the latest closing price.

Shany Gilad, the Director of Innovid Corp., purchase 28,328 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Shany Gilad is holding 191,624 shares at $33,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp. stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp. (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.