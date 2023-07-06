Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is 40.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is $68.36, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for IR is 404.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On July 06, 2023, IR’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has plunged by -1.72 when compared to previous closing price of 65.24, but the company has seen a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.50% gain in the past month and a 10.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.74. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 27,169 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 73,877 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,765,985 using the latest closing price.

Keene Kathleen M., the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 4,003 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Keene Kathleen M. is holding 1,879 shares at $250,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.