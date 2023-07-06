Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 55.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HY is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HY is $75.00, which is $24.79 above the current market price. The public float for HY is 9.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume for HY on July 06, 2023 was 96.05K shares.

HY’s Market Performance

HY’s stock has seen a -3.63% decrease for the week, with a -2.52% drop in the past month and a 0.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.08% for HY’s stock, with a 32.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HY stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for HY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HY in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $36 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

HY Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HY fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.95. In addition, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. saw 98.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HY starting from SICHEL SUSAN, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $51.71 back on May 10. After this action, SICHEL SUSAN now owns 7,100 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., valued at $155,130 using the latest closing price.

KELLY MARTHA S, the Member of a Group of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $45.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that KELLY MARTHA S is holding 8,500 shares at $68,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.88 for the present operating margin

+14.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. stands at -2.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY), the company’s capital structure generated 300.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.00. Total debt to assets is 30.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.