Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 30.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 11.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $33.53, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.66B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HMC on July 06, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

HMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month, and a 11.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.84% for HMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.93% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.73. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 31.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.