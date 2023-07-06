Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HSTO stock has gone up by 4.90%, with a monthly decline of -11.12% and a quarterly plunge of -37.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for Histogen Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.69% for HSTO’s stock, with a -27.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is $2.00, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for HSTO is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSTO on July 06, 2023 was 93.22K shares.

HSTO) stock’s latest price update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO)’s stock price has increased by 3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a 4.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HSTO Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8005. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-282.38 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -281.80. The total capital return value is set at -49.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.64. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -71.00 for asset returns.

Based on Histogen Inc. (HSTO), the company’s capital structure generated 32.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.27. Total debt to assets is 24.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -249.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.