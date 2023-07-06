Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is $13.45, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on July 06, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

The stock price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has plunged by -0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 12.70, but the company has seen a 5.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HAYW’s Market Performance

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a 5.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.64% gain in the past month and a 8.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.10% for HAYW stock, with a simple moving average of 15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Jun 29. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 211,862 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $377,319 using the latest closing price.

Soucy Arthur L, the Director of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 15,712 shares at $10.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Soucy Arthur L is holding 8,891 shares at $167,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.