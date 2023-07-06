H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HTHT is $410.13, which is $18.68 above the current price. The public float for HTHT is 202.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on July 06, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

The stock price of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) has plunged by -4.54 when compared to previous closing price of 39.63, but the company has seen a -3.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT’s stock has fallen by -3.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly drop of -23.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for H World Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for HTHT’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.97. In addition, H World Group Limited saw -10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.