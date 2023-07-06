Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is $14.00, which is $9.41 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 6.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFAI on July 06, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

The stock price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has dropped by -6.24 compared to previous close of 4.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFAI’s Market Performance

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has experienced a -10.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.91% drop in the past month, and a -64.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.05% for GFAI’s stock, with a -47.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -35.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.