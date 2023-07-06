GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock Faces 1.99% Weekly Volatility

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has gone up by 4.65% for the week, with a 0.85% rise in the past month and a -1.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for GEHC’s stock, with a 8.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is above average at 22.34x,

The public float for GEHC is 453.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEHC on July 06, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 80.69, but the company has seen a 4.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that GE HealthCare Hires CFO From Fellow Medical-Products Maker Baxter

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $76 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +4.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.12. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 38.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Rott Roland, who sale 2,473 shares at the price of $77.37 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rott Roland now owns 22,335 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $191,336 using the latest closing price.

Makela Jan, the CEO, Imaging of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., sale 70,629 shares at $77.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Makela Jan is holding 63,796 shares at $5,487,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.