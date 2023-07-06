Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 84.71x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) by analysts is $35.21, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 257.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of GOTU was 2.55M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.37 in relation to its previous close of 2.95. However, the company has experienced a -4.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a -4.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.23% gain in the past month and a -31.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.60% for GOTU’s stock, with a 5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 22.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.