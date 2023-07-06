Home  »  Trending   »  Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Stock: Analy...

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FRTX is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRTX is $12.00, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for FRTX is 2.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FRTX on July 06, 2023 was 300.38K shares.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.53 in comparison to its previous close of 0.72, however, the company has experienced a 5.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRTX’s Market Performance

FRTX’s stock has risen by 5.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.28% and a quarterly rise of 31.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.50% for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.60% for FRTX’s stock, with a -44.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRTX Trading at 24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +28.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRTX rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7019. In addition, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. saw -49.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -310.15 for the present operating margin
  • +98.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stands at -303.93. Equity return is now at value -145.40, with -115.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

