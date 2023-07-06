Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s (FRSX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FRSX stock has gone up by 30.30%, with a monthly gain of 16.99% and a quarterly surge of 9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.96% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.20% for FRSX’s stock, with a -8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) by analysts is $4.62, which is $21.25 above the current market price. The public float for FRSX is 10.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSX was 60.62K shares.

FRSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) has jumped by 20.05 compared to previous close of 2.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at 27.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +24.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX rose by +30.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3173.64 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stands at -3941.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.49.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 6.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.