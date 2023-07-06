FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has decreased by -3.95 when compared to last closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NOTE is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NOTE is $6.15, which is $2.5 above than the current price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on July 06, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE stock saw an increase of 4.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 55.98% and a quarterly increase of 79.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.42% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.10% for NOTE’s stock, with a -8.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at 49.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +36.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -42.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Yiu Conrad, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Yiu Conrad now owns 1,511,985 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $165,000 using the latest closing price.

McChrystal Stanley A, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that McChrystal Stanley A is holding 181,436 shares at $50,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.