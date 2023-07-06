First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, FR stock has gone up by 3.57%, with a monthly gain of 0.47% and a quarterly surge of 2.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for FR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is above average at 18.77x. The 36-month beta value for FR is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FR is $59.50, which is $5.71 above than the current price. The public float for FR is 131.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of FR on July 06, 2023 was 753.57K shares.

FR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has jumped by 0.49 compared to previous close of 53.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/22 that Companies Size Up Their Losses on Russian Operations

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.25. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.