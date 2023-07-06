EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (AMEX: EVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVE is 7.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EVE was 382.56K shares.

EVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (AMEX: EVE) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVE’s Market Performance

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) has seen a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.66% decline in the past month and a 0.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for EVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for EVE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

EVE Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVE rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVE

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.